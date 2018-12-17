ACE FREHLEY On Former KISS Bandmates GENE SIMMONS And PAUL STANLEY - "To Be Honest, Neither Of Them Are Really Fond Of Each Other"; Audio

Ace Frehley is the guest on the new Walking The Floor With Chris Shiflett Podcast. During the show, Ace and Chris discuss gear, technique, Ace's history in KISS, and the idea of him rejoining the band on their upcoming farewell tour.

Asked why he thinks Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have stayed together through the different incarnations of KISS, Ace responds: "Because they have completely different personalities. To be honest, neither of them are really quite fond of each other. (laughs) I mean, the last thing I heard is that Paul has his own dressing room, and that completely shocked me, because we always used to put on our makeup together, like four girls in a beauty parlour, you know, with four mirrors. We’d be talking while we're putting the makeup on, it was a ritual. (Having separate dressing rooms) doesn't appeal to me. If I was to be asked to come back to the band, I’d want everybody to put the makeup on and get ready together, like we used to, like old times.”

Listen to the podcast below:

NJ KISS Expo 2018 was held December 7th - 9th at the Hilton Parsippany in Parsippany, NJ. For the first time ever, Ace Frehley performed his classic KISS solo album in it's entirety on the final day of the event. Video footage can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Rip It Out"

"Speedin' Back To My Baby"

"Snowblind"

"Ozone"

"What's On Your Mind?"

"New York Groove"

"I'm In Need Of Love"

"Wiped-Out"

"Fractured Mirror"

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, Ace revealed he was planning to tour with Alice Cooper during the second half of 2019.

“I have two shows coming up in January on the West Coast,” Frehley told Eddie Trunk. “We’re doing Seattle, Sacramento, and they might even add some shows and bring us all the way down to San Diego. And then I think I might be doing some tour dates with Alice Cooper in the summer. My guys get along with their guys, and I’ve known Alice forever. So that’s always gonna be a lot of fun. I think they’re talking about July and August – it’ll be five weeks. So that can be a really special thing.”

Although Ace isn't currently scheduled to take part in the upcoming KISS - End Of The Road Tour, he's making arrangements should the opportunity arise. “There’s always a chance I might get that emergency phone call. I told my agent to build into my contract, in the event I do get an emergency phone call and KISS wants me to join the tour and take over for Tommy [Thayer], that I can get out of the dates that I’ve booked for the summer.”

Listen to the complete interview via the audio player below: