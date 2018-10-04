ACE FREHLEY On Past Conflicts With Former KISS Bandmates - "That Bad Blood Thing Is Over With"

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley commented on his former band's recently announced farewell tour, saying that "I haven’t been invited" but that he would do it "for the right price, absolutely. It's not something that I'm chomping at the bit to do because my (solo) career has been going up and up and up. But the reason I would do it if it was handed to me in the proper way is for the fans."

In addition, he commented on past conflicts between himself and KISS co-founders, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

"That bad blood thing is over with. We get along great and we have been getting along great for a while. Who knows what's going to happen in the future (laughs)."

Check out the interview here.

Frehley rejoined former bandmate Gene Simmons on stage om August 31st at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Video of their performance of the KISS classic "Deuce" can be seen below:

Frehley also joined Simmons at his Melbourne show on August 30th. Watch footage of them performing "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" below: