ACE FREHLEY On Working Up New Songs With Former KISS Bandmate GENE SIMMONS - “That Was A Big Treat, And It Will Be A Bigger Treat For The Fans”

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has been recording a new album at his home studio in Rancho Santa Fe (San Diego), California, which he built last year.

“I had Gene Simmons over a few weeks ago working on two songs and that was a big treat, and it will be a bigger treat for the fans,” Ace tells Newcastle Herald.

When Chad Watson suggests that a reunion with KISS might be in the cards, Ace replies, “We’re all getting along great and whatever happens in the future happens.”

Ace joined Gene for a rare performance in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey at The Children Matter Benefit Concert on September 20th in St. Paul, Minnesota at CHS Field Stadium. Video of Simmons and Frehley performing, uploaded by Mike Brunn, can be seen below: