ACE FREHLEY - Original KISS Guitarist Makes Guest Appearance On New KEN SHARP Album; Audio

Ken Sharp’s new album, Beauty In The Backseat, sheds the dark, musical blood on the tracks vibe of his previous release, New Mourning, and draws deep from his Philly roots, delivering a fresh blast of infectious soul-pop and power pop.

Produced by Fernando Perdomo (Todd Rundgren, Jakob Dylan, Beck) and Sharp, the record showcases mighty musical contributions from two Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legends John Oates (“Philly Kind Of Night”) and Ace Frehley (guitar solo on “Rock Show”) along with Utopia’s Kasim Sulton (“Mona Lisa Smile”).

The 16-track album’s traverses a wide musical terrain and a myriad of lyrical themes. “Rock Show” delivers the intoxicating joy of getting your band on the concert stage; “Pull The Strings” is a quirky story of an adult in his mid ‘40s who can’t survive without his ventriloquist dummy by his side (“Pull The Strings”), the death of David Bowie is explored on “The Day That David Bowie Died”; “Sinking” chronicles the transformative power of loss while “Listen To Me” is a plea for unity in a world torn apart by social and political tumult and divisiveness.

“Being a Philly boy with my ear permanently glued to the radio dial, the sound of Philadelphia etched its indelible mark on my musical DNA. Being able to work in the studio with John Oates, someone whose music was the soundtrack of my youth, was a supersonic blessing of brotherly love! Another full circle moment for me, being a huge fan of KISS since I was a kid, I was thrilled that Ace Frehley laid down a solo on the opening track, titled appropriately enough, ‘Rock Show'.”

Tracklisting:

"Rock Show"

"Mona Lisa Smile"

"Lemons To Lemonade"

"No One Seems To Stay Together Anymore"

"Closer"

"24 Hours A Day"

"Pull The Strings"

"The Day That David Bowie Died"

"The Hardest Part"

"Jetfighter"

"Ring On Your Finger"

"Listen To Me"

"Sinking"

"I Wanna Be David Cassidy"

"Philly Kind Of Night"

"Miracle"

"Rock Show":

"Lemons To Lemonade" video: