ACE FREHLEY - Origins Vol. 1 Double Gatefold Picture Disc Available For Pre-Order

Calling all Rock Soldiers! Can't wait to get your hands on Ace Frehley's Origins Vol. 2 this fall? Feeling like a stranger in a strange land without something new in your vinyl collection until then? Well, on July 24th, eOneHeavy will release Origins Vol. 1 on 2LP picture disc vinyl for the first time ever.

Only 1,000 copies are being pressed; 500 will have a personally signed, all new insert, which can be seen below. Pre-order your copy now, exclusively at this location. The180g double gatefold picture disc + download card includes exclusive photos from the “Fire And Water” video shoot, and all new liner notes from Kisstorian / author Julian Gill. Originally released in 2016, Ace Frehley's Origins Vol. 1 debuted #23 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"White Room" (Cream)

"Street Fighting Man" (Rolling Stones)

"Spanish Castle Magic" feat. John 5 (Jimi Hendrix)

Side B

"Fire And Water" feat. Paul Stanley (Free)

"Emerald" feat. Slash (Thin Lizzy)

"Bring It On Home" (Led Zeppelin)

Side C

"Wild Thing" feat. Lita Ford (The Troggs)

"Parasite" feat. John 5 (KISS)

"Magic Carpet Ride" (Steppenwolf)

Side D

"Cold Gin" feat. Mike McCready (KISS)

"Till The End Of The Day" (Kinks)

"Rock And Roll Hell" (KISS)