ACE FREHLEY - Origins Vol. 1 Double Gatefold Picture Disc Available For Pre-Order
July 5, 2020, an hour ago
Calling all Rock Soldiers! Can't wait to get your hands on Ace Frehley's Origins Vol. 2 this fall? Feeling like a stranger in a strange land without something new in your vinyl collection until then? Well, on July 24th, eOneHeavy will release Origins Vol. 1 on 2LP picture disc vinyl for the first time ever.
Only 1,000 copies are being pressed; 500 will have a personally signed, all new insert, which can be seen below. Pre-order your copy now, exclusively at this location. The180g double gatefold picture disc + download card includes exclusive photos from the “Fire And Water” video shoot, and all new liner notes from Kisstorian / author Julian Gill. Originally released in 2016, Ace Frehley's Origins Vol. 1 debuted #23 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
Tracklisting:
Side A
"White Room" (Cream)
"Street Fighting Man" (Rolling Stones)
"Spanish Castle Magic" feat. John 5 (Jimi Hendrix)
Side B
"Fire And Water" feat. Paul Stanley (Free)
"Emerald" feat. Slash (Thin Lizzy)
"Bring It On Home" (Led Zeppelin)
Side C
"Wild Thing" feat. Lita Ford (The Troggs)
"Parasite" feat. John 5 (KISS)
"Magic Carpet Ride" (Steppenwolf)
Side D
"Cold Gin" feat. Mike McCready (KISS)
"Till The End Of The Day" (Kinks)
"Rock And Roll Hell" (KISS)