ACE FREHLEY Pays Tribute To BOB KULICK - "We Always Treated Each Other With Respect; He Will Be Greatly Missed"

Ace Frehley, who beat out Bob Kulick for the original KISS line-up's guitarist slot in 1972, posted the following tribute on May 29th in the wake of Kulick's death.

"I was very saddened to hear that one of my fellow rock guitarists, Bob Kulick, passed away at age 70. Bob and I were friends, and we always treated each other with great respect. We were lucky enough to jam together at a few conventions which was a lot of fun. Bob was an excellent guitarist and studio musician who performed on many more records than I have over the years, which didn’t surprise me because of his great talent. He will be greatly missed in the music community, and my heart goes out to his brother, Bruce, who I’m friends with, and the rest of the Kulick family."

Bob Kulick, born January 16, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, auditioned for KISS in 1972, but was beaten out for the spot by Ace Frehley. He later performed (uncredited) on the KISS albums Alive II (three of the five studio tracks), Unmasked (lead guitar on "Naked City"), Killers (all four new studio tracks), and Creatures Of The Night. He also played on Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album and on his 1989 solo tour.

Bob also performed on the W.A.S.P. albums The Crimson Idol and Still Not Black Enough, only involved with the studio work and never touring with the band.

Kulick's discography includes work with many other artists, including Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, Michael Bolton, Diana Ross, Skull, Murderer's Row, Doro, and Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Bruce and all of Bob's family and friends. R.I.P.

(Photo: Steve Stierwalt, Jr.)