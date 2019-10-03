ACE FREHLEY Performs Free Show At New Jersey Car Dealership; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire One-Hour Set Posted

On September 27th, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley played a free show at the Nielsen Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram car dealership in East Hanover, NJ. Check out the fan-filmed video of his complete set below.

Frehley's setlist was as follows:

"Rip It Out"

"Parasite"

"Hard Times"

"Watchin' You"

"Rocket Ride"

"I Wanna Go Back" (Eddie Money cover)

"Mission to Mars"

"Strange Ways"

"2000 Man" (The Rolling Stones cover)

"Rock Soldiers"

"New York Groove" (Hello cover)

"Shock Me"

- guitar solo -

"Cold Gin"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Deuce"

Frehley is up for a KISS reunion, but only if the price is right! Speaking exclusively to Rock Candy Mag’s Dave Reynolds for a 12-page cover story in the latest issue of the magazine (#16), Space Ace discussed a wide range of issues, including his ‘bad boy’ reputation and his current relationship with KISS leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. But the really exciting news for KISS fans is that Frehley is ready and willing to perform with KISS as the band continues with its End Of The Road tour.

“It would be nice to go back out again with them,” Frehley said. “But it’s not my call. I think we have a really good relationship now. I text Paul back and forth and we’ve worked together, as I have with Gene. I would seriously consider it, but the money would have to be right. I’m not gonna take Tommy Thayer’s salary. It would certainly sell more tickets with me involved. I have a gut feeling it will happen.”

Ace acknowledges that he wasn’t always the easiest to work with in KISS, given his acknowledged problems with drink and drugs.

“I know that I put those guys through hell in the past,” he concedes. “Sometimes I was too drunk at soundchecks, but sobriety has made me more dependable and reliable.”

Frehley says he’s been sober for 13 years now and would be fighting fit to rejoin the self-styled Hottest Band In The World for what would be an unforgettable experience, especially if original drummer Peter Criss were to come back into the fold.

“It would be really exciting,” he says. “Not just for me, but also for the fans. I’m ready. I feel reborn!”

Read the whole of this revealing article, and many more fascinating features, in Issue 16 of Rock Candy Mag, available in shops worldwide or direct via the official Rock Candy Magazine website here.