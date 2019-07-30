ACE FREHLEY Performs KISS Classics With KINGS OF CHAOS Featuring SEBASTIAN BACH, WARREN DEMARTINI And GILBY CLARKE; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On July 26th, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley performed with Kings Of Chaos at the 2019 Washington County Fair in West Bend, Wisconsin. The band lineup on the night included Sebastian Bach, Warren DeMartini, Gilby Clarke, James Lomenzo and Matt Sorum. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deuce" (KISS)

"Cold Gin" (KISS)

"Lay It Down" (Ratt)

"18 and Life" (Skid Row)

"Round and Round" (Ratt)

"Youth Gone Wild" (Skid Row)

"Highway to Hell" (AC/DC)

"Shock Me" (KISS)

- Ace Frehley guitar solo -

"New York Groove" (KISS)

"Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin)

"Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan)

"Sweet Child O' Mine" (Guns N’ Roses)

"Paradise City" (Guns N’ Roses)

"Detroit Rock City"(KISS)

"Rock and Roll all Nite" (KISS)