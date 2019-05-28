ACE FREHLEY Releases New Animated Music Video For "Mission To Mars"

Founding KISS guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member, Ace Frehley has released the music video for "Mission To Mars".

The music video is entirely animated by artist Christopher Fequiere, a first for Frehley. Chock full of KISS fandom easter eggs, this video is the second music video that we've seen from the Spaceman LP. "Mission to Mars" follows the release of "Rockin' With The Boys" that was released last year.

Ace Frehley released Spaceman last year via Entertainment One (eOne. It debuted at #5 Rock, #5 Vinyl and #9 on Billboard’s Current Album Sales Charts and has gone on to sell more than 10,000 pieces of vinyl alone.

Ace performs next on June 28 at Bergen PAC in Englewood, NJ. Find his tour itinerary and ticket links here.