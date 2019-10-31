ACE FREHLEY Reunites With FREHLEY'S COMET Members At Kruise Fest 2019; Video

Ace Frehley reunited with Frehley's Comet members John Regan (bass), Tod Howarth (vocals, guitar) and Richie Scarlet (vocals, guitar), on October 29 at Kruise Fest 2019 at the DoubleTree Hilton Convention Center in Miami, Florida. The premier two-day music festival is the lead-up to the annual KISS Kruise, which is now sailing through November 4.

Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below: