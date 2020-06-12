ACE FREHLEY Schedules Ohio Date In August

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has scheduled a show at the Robins Theatre in Warren, Ohio on August 7.

A message from the venue states: "As we continue to move forward with the reopening of the venue, the safety of our patrons and employees will be our first priority. With that being said we urge you to come spend the night with us at Robins enjoying the former KISS guitarist’s concert."

Tickets are on sale now, here. Find Ace's tour itinerary here.

Frehley recently revealed that he's working on a new album, with a 2021 release date expected.

Ace took to Facebook to share the news, stating: "Just want to say Hi to all my fans, since it’s been a while. Hope you’re all healthy, happy, and safe... I’ve been working on a new studio record for next year, since all my concerts have been postponed. Here’s a pic of Lara and I at a friends house yesterday, enjoying the beautiful Jersey weather. See you all soon!"

Ace Frehley's latest album, Spaceman, was released in October 2018 via eOne.

