ACE FREHLEY Shares Teaser For Cover Of DEEP PURPLE Classic "Space Truckin'"

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has released a teaser for his cover of the Deep Purple classic, "Space Truckin'". The single, to appear on Ace's upcoming Origins Vol. 2 album, will be released on July 28.



Upcoming Ace Frehley live dates are listed below:

August

6 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

7 - Robins Theatre - Warren, OH

September

18 - The Studio at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

October

10 - Lawrenceburg Event Center - Lawrenceburg, IN

23 - Hard Rock Cafe - Atlantic City, NJ