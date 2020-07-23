ACE FREHLEY Shares Teaser For Cover Of DEEP PURPLE Classic "Space Truckin'"
July 23, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has released a teaser for his cover of the Deep Purple classic, "Space Truckin'". The single, to appear on Ace's upcoming Origins Vol. 2 album, will be released on July 28.
Upcoming Ace Frehley live dates are listed below:
August
6 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA
7 - Robins Theatre - Warren, OH
September
18 - The Studio at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX
October
10 - Lawrenceburg Event Center - Lawrenceburg, IN
23 - Hard Rock Cafe - Atlantic City, NJ