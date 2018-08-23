ACE FREHLEY Shoots Official Video For "Rockin' With The Boys"; Fan-Filmed Footage Available

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley recently released the new song "Rockin' With The Boys". This is the second song Frehley has released this year from Spaceman. On August 18th, he filmed an official video for the track at. Motor City Muscle Music Festival in Detroit, Michigan. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Spaceman, Frehley’s eighth solo LP, features nine new original tracks including a cover of Eddie Money’s “I Wanna Go Back”, a ripping power pop makeover of the original.

“No need to worry, I’ll be home soon, ’cause I’m rockin’ with the boys,” Frehley sings on “Rockin’ With The Boys”, which tells the tales of life on the road. Ace says he wrote the original version of the song back in KISS’s heyday in the ’70s. Both "Rockin With The Boys" and "Bronx Boys" are available on all streaming platforms today, and are iTunes instant grat tracks for fans who pre-order the album.

Pre-order digitally here.

In addition to Ace's distinctive guitar sound on each track, Ace played bass on all of the songs on Spaceman except for two. The listener might recognize the mighty dinosaur growl of a bass tone belonging to Gene Simmons on the album opener, “Without You I’m Nothing”, which Gene also co-wrote, and "Your Wish Is My Command". Both songs were recorded at Frehley’s home studio in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Ace’s reconnection with Simmons and fellow KISS vocalist-guitarist Paul Stanley (who joined Ace on a cover of Free’s “Fire And Water” for 2016’s covers LP Origins, Vol. 1) might be chalked up to the fact that Frehley has been sober for more than a decade (he celebrates 12 years of sobriety in September). Ace’s clean living no doubt has a lot to do with his productive streak, which began with the release of his top 20 Anomaly album in 2009.

Spaceman (a title suggested by Simmons, himself) serves as the first collection of all new Frehley-penned material since 2014’s Space Invader, which debuted at #9 on the Top 200 Chart. The LP scored the highest charting position of any former or current KISS band member ever and marked Frehley's first return to the Top 10 since KISS's 1998 Psycho Circus reunion album.

Widely known as the original “Space Ace" and founding guitarist for 16 cumulative years (over 2 tenures) of the multi-platinum selling rock band KISS, Frehley is demonstrably the most popular original member. In addition to having the best-selling solo album career (vintage or current) among the original foursome, Frehley’s self-titled Ace Frehley, released in 1978, went on to sell over one million copies, producing the only Top 40 single, “New York Groove”, from any of the legendary KISS solo albums (peaking at #13).

Tracklisting:

"Without You I'm Nothing"

"Rockin' With The Boys"

"Your Wish Is My Command"

"Bronx Boy"

"Pursuit Of Rock And Roll"

"I Wanna Go Back"

"Mission To Mars"

"Off My Back"

"Quantum Flux"

"Rockin' With The Boys":

"Bronx Boy":

Tour dates:

August

28 - Adelaide, SA, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

30 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

31 - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Enmore Theatre

September

1 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia - The Tivoli

3 - Tokyo, Japan - Billboard Live (2 Shows)

4 - Tokyo, Japan - Billboard Live (2 Shows)

5 - Tokyo, Japan - Billboard Live (2 Shows)

6 - Osaka, Japan - Billboard Live (2 Shows)

October

31 - Nov. 5 - Miami to Key West and Nassau, KISS Kruise VIII

November

9 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

10 - Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts

11 - Miramar, FL - Miramar Amphitheatre

(Photo - Jay Gilbert)