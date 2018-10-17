ACE FREHLEY Talks Firing Backing Band - "It Was A Nightmare Because I Kept Procrastinating"

Guesting recently on The Cassius Morris Show, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley revealed he has parted ways with his solo band in favour of working with former KISS bandmate Gene Simmons' backing band, whom he performed with on the recent Australia / Japan tour supporting Simmons. Philip Shouse (bass), Ryan Cook (guitars), Jeremy Asbrock (guitars), and Christopher Williams (drums) are now on board with Frehley, replacing Richie Scarlet (guitars), Chris Wyse (bass) and Scot Coogan (drums).

Frehley: "I think they were better than my current line-up, so I've decided to make a change. They're younger and more hungry."

Speaking with Eddie Trunk for Trunk Nation, Frehley elaborated on the move, which he admitted did not go over well with some members of his solo band.

Frehley rejoined former bandmate Gene Simmons on stage on August 31st at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Video of their performance of the KISS classic "Deuce" can be seen below:

Frehley also joined Simmons at his Melbourne show on August 30th. Watch footage of them performing "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" below: