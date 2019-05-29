ACE FREHLEY Talks KISS' End Of The Road Farewell Tour - "Pretty Much The Same Set They've Been Doing For Years"

Founding KISS guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member Ace Frehley recently guested on Oklahoma's KATT Rock 100.5. During the interview he discussed KISS' ongoing End Of The Road farewell tour and commented on not being invited to participate, which he finds sad.

Frehley: "I don't understand. I've offered my services, and they just haven't made the decision to bring me back. And that's okay because I'm having a lot of fun as a solo artist, but I also am concerned about the fans as well. I wanna give the fans the biggest bang for their buck, and they're not getting it at this juncture. They announced they were doing the End Of The Road tour, and that it was gonna be bigger and better than anything they've ever done in the past, and they gave the impression that maybe me and Peter (Criss / drums) might be involved. Then they just come out and pretty much do the same set they've been doing for years."

Frehley has released an official music video for the song "Mission To Mars". It is entirely animated by artist Christopher Fequiere, a first for Frehley. Chock full of KISS fandom easter eggs, this video is the second music video that we've seen from the Spaceman LP. "Mission to Mars" follows the release of "Rockin' With The Boys" that was released last year.

Ace Frehley released Spaceman last year via Entertainment One (eOne. It debuted at #5 Rock, #5 Vinyl and #9 on Billboard’s Current Album Sales Charts and has gone on to sell more than 10,000 pieces of vinyl alone.

Ace performs next on June 28 at Bergen PAC in Englewood, NJ. Find his tour itinerary and ticket links here.