ACE FREHLEY Talks KISS Reunion - "Unless They Come Forward And The Price Is Right, You're Not Gonna See Me Anywhere Close By"

Today - April 27th - is original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's 69th birthday. Ace, who hasn't been a member of KISS since 2002, took time to call Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. During their conversation, which can be heard below, Ace spoke about the possibility of him reuniting with KISS on their End Of The Road World Tour, once touring resumes after the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Frehley, "I texted Paul (Stanley) and Gene (Simmons) last week and just wished them well, and Peter (Criss). And I got a text from Doc (McGhee, KISS manager). Everybody's okay — thank God. Knock on wood. Eric Singer's been sending me some silly texts. 'Cause me and Eric always got along really well on the road. Everything's cool. What's gonna happen is gonna happen. But everything is delayed at this juncture, so who knows?"

In closing, Ace stated, "I'm doing my own thing. Unless they come forward and the price is right, you're not gonna see me anywhere close by."