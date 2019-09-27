ACE FREHLEY Talks Performing On KISS' End Of The Road Farewell Tour - "It Would Be Nice To Go Back Out Again With Them; I Would Seriously Consider It"

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is up for a reunion of the original band, but only if the price is right! Speaking exclusively to Rock Candy Mag’s Dave Reynolds for a 12-page cover story in the latest issue of the magazine (#16), Space Ace discussed a wide range of issues, including his ‘bad boy’ reputation and his current relationship with KISS leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. But the really exciting news for KISS fans is that Frehley is ready and willing to perform with KISS as the band continues with its End Of The Road tour.

“It would be nice to go back out again with them,” Frehley said. “But it’s not my call. I think we have a really good relationship now. I text Paul back and forth and we’ve worked together, as I have with Gene. I would seriously consider it, but the money would have to be right. I’m not gonna take Tommy Thayer’s salary. It would certainly sell more tickets with me involved. I have a gut feeling it will happen.”

Ace acknowledges that he wasn’t always the easiest to work with in KISS, given his acknowledged problems with drink and drugs.

“I know that I put those guys through hell in the past,” he concedes. “Sometimes I was too drunk at soundchecks, but sobriety has made me more dependable and reliable.”

Frehley says he’s been sober for 13 years now and would be fighting fit to rejoin the self-styled Hottest Band In The World for what would be an unforgettable experience, especially if original drummer Peter Criss were to come back into the fold.

“It would be really exciting,” he says. “Not just for me, but also for the fans. I’m ready. I feel reborn!”

On August 16th, Frehley performed at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Rip It Out"

"Parasite"

"Hard Times"

"Watchin' You"

"I Wanna Go Back" (Eddie Money cover)

"Rocket Ride"

"Mission to Mars"

"Strange Ways"

"2000 Man" (The Rolling Stones cover)

"Rock Soldiers"

"New York Groove (Hello cover)

"Shock Me"

- guitar solo -

"Cold Gin"

Encore:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Deuce"

Tickets are on sale now for the third annual Foamhenge festival, taking place Sunday, November 10 at Karbach Brewing Co. in Houston, Texas, which will include performances from Ace Frehley, Accept, High On Fire, Power Trip, Pat Travers Band, and Narcotic Wasteland.

A message from organizers: "In ancient times, hundreds of years before the dawn of history, lived a group of strange creatures... the Hopadillos. No one knows who they were or what they were doing, but their legacy remains, hewn into the living flow... of Foamhenge. Join us at Karbach Brewing on November 10th as we raise a glass and crank it up to eleven for the 3rd annual Foamhenge, hosted by Eddie Trunk!"

Get tickets here.