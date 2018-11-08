ACE FREHLEY Talks Working With GENE SIMMONS On Spaceman - "Everybody Thinks There's This Mysterious Thing You Gotta Do To Get Two KISS Guys Together..."

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley recently spoke to Guitar World about his new album, Spaceman. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: How did the writing process for Spaceman begin?

Ace: "Well, you know, one of the things that started the creative process happening this time was actually when Gene (Simmons) came down to my house and we wrote the two songs for the album. One of them, 'Without You I’m Nothing', opens the record. And the other is the song 'Your Wish Is My Command'."

Q: So how did it happen that the two of you got together?

Ace: "I called him up and said, 'You wanna write a couple of songs with me?' And he said, 'Sure' (laughs). Everybody thinks there’s this mysterious thing you gotta do to get two KISS guys together, you know? But we all have the other’s cell phone numbers and we just call each other! The same thing happened when I asked Paul (Stanley) to do the video and sing 'Fire and Water' on (2016’s) Origins, Vol. 1. It just happened. It was, 'Yeah, I’d love to do it!' Okay, great. Let’s do it."

Q: So the secret to getting two former KISS band members together is just to have one of them actually ask.

Ace: "Yeah (laughs). And I’ve got the balls to ask anybody anything."

On Halloween, Frehley and Bruce Kulick were back on stage with the band aboard KISS Kruise VIII, which sails through November 5th. Official video of the six-piece ensemble performing "Rock And Roll All Nite" can be seen below:

Fan-filmed footage of the expanded lineup's acoustic set including "2000 Man", Ace's "New York Groove", "Nothing' To Lose" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" previously surfaced and is still available: