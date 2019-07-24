ACE FREHLEY To Perform With KINGS OF CHAOS Featuring SEBASTIAN BACH, WARREN DEMARTINI And GILBY CLARKE This Friday In West Bend, Wisconsin

On July 26th, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will perform with Kings Of Chaos at the 2019 Washington County Fair in West Bend, Wisconsin. The band lineup on the night will also include Sebastian Bach, Warren DeMartini, Gilby Clarke, James Lomenzo and Matt Sorum.

On June 22nd, Kings Of Chaos performed at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, IL. The all-star ensemble included guitarists DeMartini (Ratt), Clarke, LoMenzo, drummer Kenny Aronoff, and vocalists Sebastian Bach, Dee Snider and Lou Gramm.

Fan-filmed video from the show featuring performances of Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It", the Guns N' Roses classic "Paradise City", and Skid Row's "18 And Life" can be seen below.

The setlist was as follows:

"We're Not Gonna Take It (Twisted Sister)

"Wanted Man" (Ratt)

"Highway To Hell" (AC/DC)

"Lay It Down" (Ratt)

"18 And Life" (Skid Row)

"Round And Round (Ratt)

"I Remember You (Skid Row)

"Youth Gone Wild (Skid Row)

"Cold As Ice (Foreigner)

"Dirty White Boy (Foreigner)

"Hot Blooded (Foreigner)

"Double Vision (Foreigner)

"Jukebox Hero (Foreigner)

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan)

"I Wanna Rock (Twisted Sister)

"Rock And Roll" / "Wild One" (Led Zeppelin / Iggy Pop mashup)

"Jack And Diane" (John Mellencamp)

"Paradise City" (Guns N’ Roses)