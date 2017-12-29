ACE FREHLEY To Play 2018 NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day

"Calling all Rock Soldiers! Strike up the band, fire up your DVR's and/or your winter coats... this just in! Ace Frehley will be opening the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Day, as the Buffalo Sabres battle the New York Rangers at New York's Citi Field," reads a post on the former KISS guitarist's official Facebook page.

Further details come courtesy of WJBD Radio: Frehley will rock his classic hit "New York Groove" during the pre-game festivities. The song is played at Citi Field following every home win by the New York Mets. The 2018 NHL Winter Classic will air live January 1st at 1pm ET on NBC and Sportsnet.