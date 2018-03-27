ACE FREHLEY To Support GENE SIMMONS On Upcoming Australia Tour

On March 24th, KISS icon Gene Simmons brought his Vault Experience to New York City. He revealed that original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will support the Gene Simmons Band for upcoming five shows in Australia. Dates will be confirmed soon. Check out the clip below.

Check out a more footage from the event, also courtesy of Mike Brunn.

On February 24th, Simmons brought The vault Experience to St. Louis. He was joined by Frehley for an on-stage jam session. Check out the video below.

