ACE FREHLEY Will Be Your Best Man, Or Walk Your Bride Down The Isle; "Ace Frehley Wedding Experience" Packages Available

KISS By Monster Mini Golf in Las Vegas is offering the "Ace Frehley Wedding Experience" package on the weekend of October 26th - 28th at the KISS "Love It Loud" wedding chapel. Price: $6000.

Wedding package includes:

- Ace as your Best Man and/or Ace gives away the Bride & walks her down the aisle

- Use of the KISS Wedding Chapel for the ceremony (wedding, vow renewal or commitment ceremony)

- Professional photographer, complete photo session & digital rights to ALL images

- Will Facebook LIVE your wedding from the KISS Wedding Chapel so your friends and family can watch your ceremony LIVE from the comfort of their homes

For more details, head here.

Tonight, Monday, September 24th, Ace Frehley will sit in with Cleto And The Cletones, the official house band for Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Check local listings for air times.

Frehley rejoined former bandmate Gene Simmons on stage on August 31st at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Video of their performance of the KISS classic "Deuce" can be seen below:

Frehley also joined Simmons at his Melbourne show on August 30th. Watch footage of them performing "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" below: