ACE FREHLEY’s Anomaly Album To Be Reissued As Anomaly Deluxe In September; Bonus Track “Hard For Me” Streaming

Founding KISS guitarist, solo artist, and 2014 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Ace Frehley, has premiered an all new bonus track, "Hard For Me". The track, available for streaming below, will appear on a reissue of his 2009 album Anomaly, re-released as Anomaly Deluxe, coming out on September 8th via Entertainment One Music.

“I think this new edition of the album is great - a special treat for the fans,” says Frehley. "And, with the bonus tracks, they’ll get a little more insight into how the album came together.”

Among the new tracks are two previously unreleased demos: “Hard For Me,” which was later reworked into the album’s “Foxy And Free”, and an early take of “Pain In The Neck”, different in tempo and arrangement from the final version. Also included is the previously digital-only Anomaly bonus track “The Return Of Space Bear”.

Anomaly Deluxe will also feature enhanced album art, a new live poster, and extensive liner notes by rock writer and Ace Frehley historian, Ron Albanese (including track by track commentary by Frehley). Pre-order options below:

Tracklisting:

“Foxy & Free”

“Outer Space”

“Pain In The Neck”

“Fox On The Run”

“Genghis Khan”

“Too Many Faces”

“Change The World”

“Space Bear” (Extended)

“A Little Below The Angels”

“Sister”

“It's A Great Life”

“Fractured Quantum”

“Hard For Me” (Bonus)

“Pain In The Neck” (Bonus - Slower Version)

“The Return of Space Bear” (Bonus)

In late 2016 the company entered into an extended agreement with Frehley to release two more studio albums. Vice President of Sales and Acquisitions at eOne Ken Gullic says, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have an artist of Ace’s stature on our roster, and to re-release this album on eOne. The Anomaly Deluxe edition completes the trifecta of his comeback trilogy, alongside his first Top 10 album, Space Invader, as well as Origins Vol.1. Ace will follow this with two more studio albums.”

At the time of its release, Anomaly lived up to its name. “There was a lot of pressure on me, because I hadn’t done an album in 20 years,” explains Frehley. “I wasn’t sure it wasn’t going to be well-received. Luckily, it was!” The record debuted at #27 on the US Billboard chart.

Between live shows in the United States, Frehley is writing for his next album, and reveals that sessions have included working with Gene Simmons for an expected 2018 release.

“I am writing for my next studio album,” he begins, “Gene came over my house to write - it went fantastic. In a matter of three hours, he and I came up with two new songs for my (next) record. I’m thrilled.” The occasion was momentous for another reason: “it was the first time I have worked with him while I was sober,” he reveals, “and it was a pleasure.”

In September Frehley and his band will return to Australia and New Zealand for a series of dates with Alice Cooper.

“I have not been to Australia in a while,” he begins, “Alice and I have been friends since the ’70s, and playing with him is going to be bigger and better.”

Speaking of playing, there is a rumour that a certain song will be performed on the tour by Frehley, one that goes back to being a fan favorite Down Under when he first toured there with KISS in 1980. The original “Spaceman” sets the record straight. “I gotta do “Talk To Me” - for Australia, I’ll do it!”

Upcoming live dates:

July

20 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

21 - Melbourne, FL - King Center of the Performing Arts

22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live (Co-headlining with Ratt)

August

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Fest, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

September

16 - New York, NY - B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

Australia / New Zealand with Alice Cooper:

October

17 - Perth, Australia - Arena

19 - Adelaide, Australia - The Barton Theatre

20 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

21 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavillion

23 - Canberra, Australia - AIS Arena

24 - Newcastle, Australia - Entertainment Centre

25 - Brisbane, Australia - Convention Centre

27 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Trusts Arena

28 - Wellington, New Zealand - TSB Bank Arena