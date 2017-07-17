ACEPHALIX Featuring VASTUM, NECROT, DEPRESSOR Members To Issue Decreation LP In September, New Track Now Streaming

California death metal horde Acephalix - featuring members of Vastum, Necrot, Depressor, and more - has completed their third LP, and is preparing to unleash Decreation upon the public masses on September 22nd. New label home 20 Buck Spin has unloaded a YouTube stream of the album's pummeling second track, "Suffer (Life In Fragments)," along with early pre-orders for the record.

The rotten corpse of Acephalix, the Bay Area's beast of barbarism, has been re-animated. Abnormally deceased since the band's Southern Lord debut, Deathless Master, the crushing return of Decreation leaves no bone unbroken and no skull intact, the album was recorded and mixed by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios (Vastum, Necrot, Ghoul), mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Nails, Obituary, Black Breath), and completed with artwork by Adam Burke (Occultation, Loss, Gatecreeper, Artificial Brain).

Foul American death metal maggotry eating back to life coagulated remains of hardcore's guts. Opener "Upon This Altar" rages with d-beat ferocity morphing into a slithering puzzle of pierced flesh. Primitive savagery pervades on "Suffer (Life In Fragments)" through to the cro-magnon battering of "Excremental Offerings." All the while an obscure weirdness that characterized the idiosyncratic deformities of certain Cannibal Corpse, Nocturnus, and Death moments arises out of the Acephalix tomb.

With each release, the Acephalix horde grows more intense, vicious and bestial. Decreation is the culmination of five years of dormancy, letting loose upon the Earth the calamitous consequence of pent-up wrath.

Tracklisting:

"Upon This Altar"

"Suffer (Life In Fragments)"

"Mnemonic Death"

"God Is Laughing"

"Excremental Offerings"

"Egoic Skin"

"Decreation"