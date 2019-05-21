ACID KING Mark 20th Anniversary Of Busse Woods Album With US Tour; Video Trailer
Acid King mark the 20th anniversary of their landmark doom album, Busse Woods, with a nationwide tour that sees the pioneering trio play the 1999 album in its entirety.
“For the old fans that bought this record twenty years ago, I hope they’re excited to hear the songs all played for the first time like this,” said singer/guitar player Lori S.. “By the same token, I hope that a lot of new fans who haven’t heard it live also have a special experience. We’re going out of our way to make it special for everyone. It’s what Acid King was always meant to be.”
The tour news arrives alongside word that RidingEasy Records will reissue the six-song release on August 30. The remastered vinyl release is available in multiple colors with in-depth liner notes and never before seen photos.
Tour dates:
September
20 - Portland, OR - Northwest Hesh Fest (Star Theater)
21 - Seattle, WA - Highline
23 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
24 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
25 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
26 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
27 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
28 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
29 - Boston, MA - Sonia
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
October
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
2 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
3 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
4 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight
5 - Atlanta, GA - 529 Club
6 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
7 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
9 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
10 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Satellite
12 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Tickets are on-sale this Thursday, May 23, at 10 AM, local time.
Busse Woods, initially released via Frank Kozik’s Man’s Ruin label, still exudes the same sense of mysticism it did upon its 1999 debut. Lori and bandmates Joey Osbourne [drums] and Brian Hill [bass] entered a practice space to write the full-length follow-up to their debut Down With The Crown but behind the scenes, the band and its members were suffering through both professional and personal tumult. The chaotic backdrop led to limited promotion for Busse Woods with some of the songs never having been played live. Over the years, new generations of fans have discovered the album, earning it a reputation as a must-have for lovers of stoner and doom. Acid King returned in 2015 with Middle Of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere.
