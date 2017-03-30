ACID REIGN Release “The Man Who Became Himself” Lyric Video; UK Tour Starts Tomorrow

As UK thrash legends Acid Reign gear up for their April Fools tour, the band announce the release of a lyric video for their brand new single, “The Man Who Became Himself”.

The follow-up to their acclaimed “Plan Of The Damned” single (as featured on the new Music for Nations Speed Kills VII compilation), “The Man Who Became Himself” (featuring artwork by Andy Pilkington from Very Metal Art) captures the band on bludgeoning form that picks up where the bruising “Plan Of The Damned” left off.

Get your copy of the new single (available in full uncompressed lossless digital files as well as MP3) at this location.

Frontman Howard “H” Smith commented: “An album is still some way off but we wanted to have a new song out for our first headline tour since 1990. See you all there we can’t wait!”