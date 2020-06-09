ACK! An All Star Tribute To ACE FREHLEY Feat. Members Of FASTER PUSSYCAT, ENUFF Z'NUFF To Take The Stage On Monsters Of Rock Cruise Live Feed

A staple on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise, ACK! An All Star Tribute To Ace Frehley is set to take the stage live on Friday, June 19 on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise live Facebook Feed. They will be playing songs from throughout the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Famer’s illustrious career from KISS to his solo work outside of the monumental band.

The band features members of the Hollywood sleeze metal kings Faster Pussycat and also members of Enuff Z’Nuff, Life Sex & Death, and up and comers Budderside.

The MORC Facebook Live stream has already featured The Bullet Boys, Phil Lewis (L.A. Guns), Anthony Corder (Tora Tora), No Duh (No Doubt Tribute), Keith St. John’s (Ronnie Montrose Remembered), and Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses). Broadcasting live from North Hollywood with an amazing stage & video show, the series has taken streaming shows to a whole new level.

When - Friday, June 19 at 6 PM, PST

Where - Facebook.com/monstersofrockcruise

Who - ACK! An All Star Tribute To Ace Frehley

Vocals & Guitar - Izzy Presley

Guitar - Alex Kane (Enuff Z’Nuff, Life Sex & Death)

Guitar - Sam Bam Koltun (Faster Pussycat, Budderside)

Bass - Gabe Maska

Drums - Chad Stewart (Faster Pussycat, Motochrist)

On Top of the MORC ACK! show, Presley has a single that will be released on Tuesday, June 23 which is a cover of the song “Tender Years” from the iconic film Eddie & The Cruisers and originally written and recorded by the band John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band.

The song was recorded as a quarantine project by Presley called Izzy & The Strikers along with Steve Fekete (America), Derek Frank (Gwen Stafani/Shania Twain), Mike Bennett (Richie Kotzen/Heavy Mellow), Tyson Leslie (Vixen/Rare Hair), and featuring Katja Riekermann (Rod Stewart) on saxophone.

It will be available on the streaming services, iTunes, and YouTube.