ACT OF DEFIANCE / Ex- MEGADETH Drummer SHAWN DROVER - "Only The Strong Survive Out Here; It's Difficult"

Drummer Shawn Drover (Act Of Defiance, ex-Megadeth) is featured in a new interview with Rock Arena. He discusses the state of the music industry, working with Act Of Defiance, and offers advice to newcomer arists.

Act Of Defiance - featuring within its ranks the talents of Chris Broderick (Megadeth), Shawn Drover (Megadeth), Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall, Times Of Grace), and Henry Derek (Scar The Martyr) - has the following live dates lined up:

August

16 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

17 - Parish at House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

18 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

Act Of Defiance released their latest studio album, Old Scars, New Wounds, via Metal Blade Records in September of 2017. The record debuted at #20 on the Billboard Top New Artist Albums Charts, as well as #58 on the Canadian Hard Music Charts upon its first week of release.

