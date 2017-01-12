ACT OF DEFIANCE / Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Featured In New Ernie Ball: String Theory Episode; Video

Act Of Defiance guitarist Chris Broderick (ex-Megadeth) is featured in the new episode of String Theory, from Ernie Ball. String Theory is the web series that explores the sonic origins of some of music's most innovative players. In this episode, Broderick discusses his influences, his history with playing guitar, and his Ernie Ball strings.

“Things are moving along well for writing the next Act Of Defiance record,” drummer Shawn Drover recently revealed via Facebook. “I completed my song #3 today, and I'm really happy with it!

“Chris (Broderick) is working on various stages of completion of five songs and Matt (Bachand, bass) is working on a few things as well. As we get finished songs to Henry (Derek Bonner, vocals), he will be working on lyrics/melodies, as he has already completed one song and has other lyrical ideas brewing, so it won't be long now before most of these songs will be written, which by all accounts thus far, the material is sounding very strong, IMO (and HEAVY, of course!!).

“We definitely plan on filing ALOT more of the making of this new record, so you can expect some cool video stuff popping up here in the not so distant future. The holidays are OVER!! It's time to put this into hi-gear!!”

Stay tuned for updates.