ACT OF DEFIANCE Streaming Old Scars, New Wounds Album In It's Entirety

Act Of Defiance - featuring Chris Broderick on guitar, Henry Derek on vocals, Shawn Drover on drums and Matt Bachand on bass - released their new album, Old Scars, New Wounds, back in September via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream can be found below. Order the album here.

On Old Scars, New Wounds, Act of Defiance has upped the ante. Each of the 11new tracks sound fresh and urgent while wielding a timeless quality that will connect powerfully with metal fans new and old - and there aren't many contemporary bands who can make such a claim.

Naturally blending a plethora of metallic styles and never recycling ideas, Old Scars, New Wounds is an even more dynamic and diverse collection than its predecessor, which was written solely by Broderick and Drover prior to recruiting bassist Matt Bachand and vocalist Henry Derek. With a fully-seasoned, tour-hardened band in place, there was room for everyone to bring something to the table this time around, and their varying styles helped shape the record.

Old Scars, New Wounds tracklisting:

“M.I.A.”

“Molten Core”

“Overexposure”

“The Talisman”

“Lullaby Of Vengeance”

“Circle Of Ashes”

“Reborn”

“Conspiracy Of The Gods”

“Another Killing Spree”

“Broken Dialect”

“Rise Of Rebellion”

Album stream:

"Overexposure" video:

“M.I.A.” video:

Act of Defiance lineup:

Chris Broderick - guitar

Henry Derek - vocals

Shawn Drover - drums

Matt Bachand - bass