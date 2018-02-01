ACT OF DEFIANCE To Hit The Road In Support Of Old Scars, New Wounds

Act Of Defiance, the heavy metal group featuring the talents of Chris Broderick (ex-Megadeth), Shawn Drover (ex-Megadeth), Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall, Times Of Grace), and Henry Derek (Scar The Martyr), released their latest full-length album, Old Scars, New Wounds, via Metal Blade Records in September of 2017. Now, in 2018, the band returns to the road on a US headlining tour this March. Support will be provided by Shattered Sun. See all confirmed dates below.

Issues Broderick of the upcoming trek: "Act Of Defiance is extremely excited to be touring in March for the release of our newest CD Old Scars, New Wounds. We are very happy to have along with us our friends in Shattered Sun and are stoked to see what they bring to a live show as I know they will kill it!"

Act Of Defiance with Shattered Sun:

March

1 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

2 - Slidebar - Fullerton, CA - FREE SHOW

3 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

4 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

6 - The Green Room - Flagstaff, AZ

7 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

8 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

9 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX

10 - Curtain Club - Dallas, TX

11 - The Ruins Live - Oklahoma City, OK

12 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

13 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

14 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

15 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

16 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

17 - Back Bar - Janesville, WI

18 - The Drinkery - Omaha, NE

20 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

21 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

Old Scars, New Wounds debuted at #20 on the Billboard Top New Artist Albums charts, as well as #58 on the Canadian Hard Music Charts upon its release.