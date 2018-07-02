ACT OF DEFIANCE To Kick Off North American Summer Tour With ARMORED SAINT

Act Of Defiance - featuring within its ranks the talents of Chris Broderick (Megadeth), Shawn Drover (Megadeth), Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall, Times Of Grace), and Henry Derek (Scar The Martyr) - will kick off their North American summer tour tonight, July 2nd. The journey begins in Denver, Colorado where the band will play the first of four headlining shows before joining Armored Saint on their previously announced Symbol Of Salvation tour beginning July 10th in Poughkeepsie, New York. See all confirmed dates below:

Act Of Defiance:

July

2 - Streets Of London Pub - Denver, CO

6 - Rockhaus - Dundee, IL

7 - Cheers - South Bend, IN

8 - Hard Rock Café - Pittsburgh, PA

with Armored Saint:

July

10 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

11 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

13 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

14 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

15 - Petite Campus - Montreal, QC

16 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON - Act Of Defiance only

17 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

18 - The Cambridge at House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

20 - Shelter - Detroit, MI

21 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

22 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

August

16 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

17 - Parish at House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

18 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

Act Of Defiance released their latest studio album, Old Scars, New Wounds, via Metal Blade Records in September of 2017. The record debuted at #20 on the Billboard Top New Artist Albums Charts, as well as #58 on the Canadian Hard Music Charts upon its first week of release.

"Overexposure" video:

“M.I.A.” video: