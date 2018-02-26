ACT OF DEFIANCE To Make European Live Debut This Summer

Act Of Defiance - the heavy metal group featuring the veteran talents of Chris Broderick on guitar, Henry Derek on vocals, Shawn Drover on drums and Matt Bachand on bass - will make their European debut this summer. Besides a few selected headliner shows and festival appearances, Act Of Defiance will also play support gigs for Armored Saint on the mainland.

Comments Shawn Drover: "Act Of Defiance are beyond thrilled to FINALLY get to Europe in support of our new record Old Scars, New Wounds. We look forward to seeing you all at the shows!"

Adds Chris Borderick: "It's definitely exciting to be touring in the UK and Europe on our new CD Old Scars, New Wounds! AOD had not played there yet and I know the metal fans are going to be crazy!"

Dates:

July

27 - London, UK - Underworld

29 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

30 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

August

1 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms

2 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal (with Armored Saint)

7 - München, Germany - Backstage Halle (with Armored Saint)

8 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

10 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo (with Armored Saint)

12 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Festival

Act Of Defiance lineup:

Chris Broderick - guitar

Henry Derek - vocals

Shawn Drover - drums

Matt Bachand - bass