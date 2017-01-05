ACT OF DEFIANCE - Writing Is “Moving Along Well” For Next Album, Says SHAWN DROVER

“Things are moving along well for writing the next Act Of Defiance record,” says drummer Shawn Drover reveals via Facebook. “I completed my song #3 today, and I'm really happy with it!

“Chris (Broderick, guitar) is working on various stages of completion of five songs and Matt (Bachand, bass) is working on a few things as well. As we get finished songs to Henry (Derek Bonner, vocals), he will be working on lyrics/melodies, as he has already completed one song and has other lyrical ideas brewing, so it won't be long now before most of these songs will be written, which by all accounts thus far, the material is sounding very strong, IMO (and HEAVY, of course!!).

“We definitely plan on filing ALOT more of the making of this new record, so you can expect some cool video stuff popping up here in the not so distant future. The holidays are OVER!! It's time to put this into hi-gear!!”

Stay tuned for updates.