ACT OF DENIAL Featuring Members Of SOILWORK, TESTAMENT, KOZIAK And SEPTICFLESH Release Debut Single / Video "Puzzle Heart"

Act Of Denial is a melodic death metal band / project formed in 2020 composed of lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim), guitarist and lyricist Luger (Benighted, Koziak), vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra). Check out the debut single "Puzzle Heart" below, taken from their forthcoming album entitled Negative.

Purchase the track here. Check out the band's official Facebook page here.