ACT OF DENIAL Featuring Members Of SOILWORK, TESTAMENT, KOZIAK, SEPTICFLESH And THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Gearing Up To Release New Single And Full Band Video

Act Of Denial is a melodic death metal band / project formed in 2020 comprised of lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim), guitarist and lyricist Luger (Benighted, Koziak), vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra). They have checked in with a new update:

"We are in final process of finishing our upcoming album, Negative, which is scheduled to be released by the end of this year. The cover artwork was created by Carlos Del Olmo, former Soilwork keyboard player. We also reveal that in upcoming weeks we'll unleash another single and video, entitled 'Down That Line' where the full band line-up will appear in the video, so stay tuned for some new melodic death metal, since each of our songs is different from the previous ones. That is, get ready for cool sounds to come!"

The band recently released their second single "Controlled".

Guitarist / lyricist Luger comments: "The finished songs are already in the process of mixing in Fredman Studio. Me and Voi decided not to focus on one genre so there will be tunes for every metal fan. We're doing this mostly for ourselves and the songs we write are the songs we love to listen at home, hoping they will reach also to other people, as to ourselves."

Lead guitarist / songwriter Voi Cox adds:"We were always influenced by Swedish style and sound when we were kids, that's why it is a big honor to us to have Bjorn from Soilwork on this album, also Fredrik Nordström from Fredman Studio who basically invented that sound. We grew up listening to Soilwork, At The Gates, Dark Tranquillity, In Flames and ofc Death, and that's why we're so excited that Steve is in this project, too. So we are very much influenced by those bands but that doesn't mean that our songs will sound like that and you will hear all that in our debut album."

Furthermore the band is thrilled to announce that their debut single “Puzzle Heart”, in just seven days, has received over 10,000 views: "We want to thank our fans for their great support, it's highly appreciated!"

Check out the debut single "Puzzle Heart" below, taken from Act Of Denial's forthcoming album, entitled Negative.

Purchase the track here, and be sure to check out the band's official Facebook page.