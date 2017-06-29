Actor ANSEL ELGORT Offers A Brief History Of QUEEN; Video

In the new video below, Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort joins Billboard to provide A Brief History Of Queen. Featuring the incredible talents of Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon, and THE Freddie Mercury, the British group is one of the most iconic rock bands in history.

Queen + Adam Lambert today announced the launch of their first-ever live-concert VR experience. VR The Champions, in full 360 degree 3-D, will premier to a global audience through VRTGO, Universal Music Group’s VR platform.

The unique VR experience coincides with Queen + Adam Lambert’s two huge Los Angeles concert dates this week at the celebrated Hollywood Bowl as part of their 2017 North American tour. A 30-second free trailer, viewable with and without VR headsets, is available at VRTGO.COM/Queen.

VR The Champions was shot in Barcelona in May 2016 and features performances of “Radio Ga Ga”, “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions”.

Project Instigator Brian May says, “This is the fulfillment of a dream. Through this unique Virtual Reality creation, fans around the world will for the first time be able to experience the excitement and energy of a Queen show in their own homes. Many of you have seen VR, but not VR like THIS!”

VR The Champions will be available for $9.99/€10.99/£9.99 on VRTGO, a VR platform that is available for iPhone and Android and accessible through most web browsers.

The viewing experience is compatible with the OWL VR kit designed by Brian May, and can also be enjoyed using any VR viewing system including Oculus, Google Cardboard, Samsung Gear VR and HTC Vive.

VR The Champions, created by Miracle Productions and Eagle Rock Films, is directed by Jannicke Mikkelsen and stars Brian May, Roger Taylor, Adam Lambert, and the band. This unique VR film, which premiered last year at the Tribecca Film Festival’s Tribeca Virtual Reality Arcade, will provide viewers with a concert experience like no other.

The immersive video offers front row access to the ultimate on-stage experience with the band. With ‘flying’ 3-D and 360-degree video, the viewer virtually hovers above the audience and even flies among the band members themselves, as they perform on the grand stage of Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi.

Offering the complete experience of heightened reality, VR The Champions is filmed in stereoscopic 4k with ambisonic audio, a full-sphere surround sound technique, to provide an experience that virtually captures the live concert experience more than you could ever imagine and which can be experienced on high end VR headsets as well as a mobile friendly version for cell phones.

The OWL Virtual Reality Kit by Brian May is available from The London Stereoscopic Company.

Time-lapse footage from the video booth of Queen + Adam Lambert full show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 24th is available for streaming below. The video was created by Steve Price on behalf of Queen Productions Limited.

Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Dates 2017:

June

29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

July

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

8 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Arena

9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

August

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

November

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

2 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Sportarena

6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadhalle

10 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

12 - Luxembourg, Amneville - Galaxie

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

17 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

26 - Belfast, Ireland - SSE Arena

28 - Liverpool, England - Echo Arena

30 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena

December

1 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

3 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro

5 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

8 - Sheffield, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

12 - London, England - 02 Arena

15 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley