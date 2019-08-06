Actor DANNY TREJO Surprises ROB ZOMBIE Fans At White River Amphitheatre

To celebrate his Trejo’s Tacos partnership with Live Nation venues, actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo surprised fans at Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson’s Twins of Evil tour stop at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington on Saturday (August 3rd). Trejo handed out tacos and took selfies with fans at his signature Trejo’s Tacos truck before heading backstage to hang with his friend and co-star/director of the upcoming movie 3 From Hell, Rob Zombie.

For the 2019 season, Live Nation partnered with Trejo’s Tacos to bring the actor’s famous LA tacos to 21 venues across the country, including White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. This is part of Live Nation’s larger initiative to elevate the food and beverage experience at their owned and operated venues across the country by partnering with food-loving celebrities and renowned chefs to bring fans their signature dishes. Other partners and offerings include: Questlove’s Cheesesteak™ with Impossible Burger meat, Art Bird’s fried chicken, Italian dishes from Top Chef’s Fabio Viviani and more.