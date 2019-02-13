Actor RORY CULKIN Talks MAYHEM Biopic Lords Of Chaos - "It's About How Different Members Of The Band Had Different Definitions Of What Norwegian Black Metal Was"

A teenager's quest to launch Norwegian black metal in Oslo in the 1980s results in a very violent outcome. Lords Of Chaos tells the true story of True Norwegian Black Metal and its most notorious practitioners - a group of young men with a flair for publicity, church-burning and murder: Mayhem.

Actor Rory Culkin guested on Q1043 New York to discuss the film and his part in it. Check out the interview below.

An official video trailer for Lords Of Chaos can be found below. The film, released by Gunpowder and Sky, is co-produced by VICE Studios, 20th Century Fox, Scott Free Productions and Insurgent Media. In theatres now, the film will be available on demand on February 22nd.

Drawing from personal experience - Åkerlund was for a drummer for the Swedish extreme metal band Bathory for a short time in the early 80s - his adaptation of Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind's book Lords Of Chaos details of the group's rise and fall via Mayhem's co-founder/guitarist Øystein Aarseth, aka Euronymous (Rory Culkin) and his relationship with two volatile collaborators: Per Yngve Ohlin aka Pelle aka Dead (Jack Kilmer), the band's ultra-melancholic first singer who killed cats and then himself; and Varg Vikernes, aka the Count (Emory Cohen), a fellow outcast and Aarseth's eventual murderer.

Visit the official Lords Of Chaos website here.