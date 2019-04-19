Actor Who Played NIKK SIXX In MÖTLEY CRÜE Biopic - "I Read The Dirt And I Was Nervous Because He Is Such A Notorious Character”

Talking to IGN about the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, actor Douglas Booth talked about preparing for the role of Nikki Sixx.

“I remember when I went to [Nikki’s] house before we started shooting,” Booth told IGN over the phone in a recent interview. “I didn’t know who was going to open the door - because obviously I had read so much about him. I read The Dirt and I was nervous because he is such a notorious character. But then this really warm, inviting, kind man opened the door and made me feel so comfortable."

In terms of preparation, Booth said, “I had the script. I had the book. There was a wealth of reading materials, video material [that helped me] study his mannerisms – the way he talked. There was so much material. And Nikki himself was also very helpful. He’d send me little guitar, little bass lessons on text when he was on the road or traveling. He’d be in his hotel room and be like ‘OK, these are the chords here’ and he’d just send me over all of this stuff, so I had a lot to work with.”

After nearly two decades since its release in 2001, Mötley Crüe’s New York Times bestselling autobiography, The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, written by Neil Strauss and published by HarperCollins, returns as a New York Times Best Seller for the week ending April 14. It landed at #6 in Nonfiction Print Paperback Best Seller and #8 in Nonfiction Combined Print and E-Book Best Sellers list.

“The Dirt by Neil Strauss and Mötley Crüe is a rock masterpiece. It’s been so great to see how both the book and the movie have worked together to inspire so much interest in the band’s music and their singular and remarkable story. And once again, the fans have spoken - this a great moment for Neil Strauss and Mötley Crüe and everyone involved in the movie!” - Lynn Grady, SVP, Publisher, Dey Street Books, HarperCollins

“The book, the music, and the movie, all at the top of the charts! HarperCollins, The Eleven Seven Label Group, the film, and Tenth Street Entertainment, taking Motley Crue to the top once again! - Allen Kovac, CEO Eleven Seven Label Group, Founder of 10th Street Entertainment, Manager, Mötley Crüe and Co-producer of The Dirt film.

The Dirt film is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess, check out the trailer below. The film takes Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band. Early returns show the movie at 85% audience score at Rotten Tomatoes, on par with Bohemian Rhapsody’s 87% and ahead of Black Panther’s 79%.

The Dirt Soundtrack currently stands at #10 on Billboard’s Top 200, a first in over a decade. Mötley Crüe’s Greatest Hits album also returned to the Top 200 and the soundtrack landed at #3 on Billboard’s Top Album and Digital Albums chart. It’s also at #1 on Current Hard Music Albums and Rock Albums charts and, #1 on the Soundtrack Albums chart.

Upon its release, the 18-track soundtrack immediately went to #1 on the iTunes All Genres chart, ahead of the Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born Soundtracks. The cascade of success continues with 22 chart-topping singles and 7 albums on iTunes 200 across the globe and the title track, “The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)” currently at #11 on Billboard. In addition, there’s been a tremendous surge in daily streams with an increase of 8 times in average.