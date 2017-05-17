Actress LAURA DERN Surprises ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN And LIVING COLOUR Guitarist VERNON REID; Video

While talking about their favorite movies that scare them on Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian’s Never Meet Your Heroes radio show on SiriusXM’s Volume, Scott and Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid bring up the David Lynch classic, Blue Velvet. While talking about Laura Dern, she surprises them both by walking in. Watch below:

Volume is SiriusXM's first-ever 24/7 talk radio channel. A description of Scott Ian’s show reads: Never Meet Your Heroes with Scott Ian features the Anthrax guitarist and heavy metal icon as he chats with his celebrity idols and musical influences about what inspires them.