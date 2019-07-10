AD INFINITUM Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

Ad Infinitum have signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records. "We are proud to have signed with one of the most talented symphonic power metal outlets in 2019!"

Ad Infinitum was founded in 2018 in Montreux, Switzerland as Melissa Bonny’s solo project that became a solid band, when she joined forces with Adrian Theßenvitz, Jonas Asplind and Niklas Müller. Now it’s time to push it to the next level! Ad Infinitum are already planning an album for early next year, which will be released via Napalm Records.

Says the band: "As the work on our album comes closer to its end, we are thrilled to announce that its arrival will be in good hands. We couldn’t hope for a better collaboration for this release than with Napalm Records. And cherry on the cake, the promotion of the album will start with a European tour with three talented bands. Stay tuned! Adrian, Niklas, Jonas & Melissa."

Melissa Bonny, known from Rage Of Light and as guest-musician at Warkings, created Ad Infinitum as powerful mix between the beauty and magic of symphonic melodies and hard metal riffs. Melissa enchants her fans with her extremely changeable and unique voice.

Get in the Ad Infinitum vibe and watch “I Am The Storm” below:

Melissa masters everything from quiet tones to deep growls, as she beyond others proved as Queen Of the Damned, accompanying the Warkings on their success single "Sparta".

Ad Infinitum are:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Adrian Theßenvitz - guitars

Jonas Asplind - bass

Niklas Müller - drums

(Photo - Alex Annen)