AD INFINITUM Launch Lyric Video For New Single "Live Before You Die"

Symphonic metal time travellers, Ad Infinitum, have released their new single, “Live Before You Die”, along with an expressionistic lyric video. The new single leads further into the enigmatic tangle of time and the upcoming bewitching debut album Chapter I: Monarchy, to be released on April 3 via Napalm Records.

"Live Before You Die" ignites an intoxicating symbiosis of boasting, energetic and uncompromising symphonic metal, set atop the rousing journey throughout the hammering jaws of time. The harsh, bittersweet lullaby illuminates the story behind the horizon of history and widens the listeners perspective.

Singer Mélissa Bonny proves her finely differentiated vocal spectra once again with crystal clear parts in a thrilling variety with powerful, vibrant bits. “Live Before You Die“ emphasizes Chapter I: Monarchy’s soundscapes with vigor. Spiced with a dash of thrashing drums and powerful guitar lines, Ad Infinitum embarks on their frantic voyage through the depths of time.

Says the band: "We might not be able to hit the road to play our music due to the current situation but we are still able to make you headbang from home! Here's "Live Before You Die" from our upcoming album Chapter I: Monarchy which will be released in one week! Are you ready?"

With Chapter I: Monarchy, Ad Infinitum puts a spell on the world and surges right into the heart of epic symphonic metal with full force. Melissa Bonny’s multi-faceted vocals fill every fiber of the anthemic “Demons” - from powerful, fragile highs to deep growls, the track will send shivers down your spine. The energetic and equally melodic soundscapes of the vigorous ballad “Fire and Ice“ perfectly illustrate the heart-wrenching tones of Ad Infinitum.

Pre-order Chapter I: Monarchy here.

Ad Infinitum states: “The time has come, finally! We are very proud to present to you the first chapter of the band's history. We invite you to listen to it daily... You know what they say... Ad Infinitum everyday keeps the doctors away. Or does it?”

Tracklisting:

"Infected Monarchy"

"Marching On Versailles"

"Maleficient"

"See You In Hell"

"I Am The Storm"

"Fire And Ice"

"Live Before You Die"

"Revenge"

"Demons"

"Tell Me Why"

"See you In Hell" (Acoustic)

"Tell Me Why" (Acoustic)

"Marching On Versailles" (Instrumental)

"See You In Hell" (Instrumental)

"This Is Halloween"

“See You In Hell” video:

“Marching On Versailles” video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Adrian Theßenvitz - guitars

Jonas Asplind - bass

Niklas Müller - drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede)