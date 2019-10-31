AD INFINITUM Offer Gruesome Greetings With "This Is Halloween" Video

Just in time for the most frightening day of the year, symphonic metal band Ad Infinitum presents their latest addictive offering. Their enchanting, yet energetic cover of Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” - featuring multi-faceted vocalist Melissa Bonny’s distinct delivery - will send shivers down your spine.

The impressive vocalist (known from Rage Of Light and as a guest-musician of Warkings) and her band, Ad Infinitum, have created a powerful mix of metal riffs and symphonic orchestrations - transporting you to another era. The famous track, originally featured in Tim Burton’s cinematic masterpiece “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, is truly a must-listen on Hallows Eve.

Get in the spectral vibe and watch "This is Halloween" below:

(Photo - Nat Enemede)