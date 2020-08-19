AD INFINITUM Premier "Fire And Ice" Music Video

Symphonic metal fire-starters, Ad Infinitum, have released an atmospheric music video for “Fire And Ice”, cut from their debut album, Chapter I: Monarchy, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below.

The video was taken from a very special concert in order to satiate the desire for dearly missed live performances, and even showcases some exclusive behind the scenes material. The full show will be available for streaming beginning October 9.

“Fire And Ice” marks another epos that represents the band’s diversity and passion for what love doing the most. The energetic and equally melodic tunes of the vigorous ballad perfectly illustrate the heart-wrenching tones of Ad Infinitum.

Ad Infinitum on “Fire And Ice”: “2020 started with its amount of disappointments. Our plans got cancelled and we were very sad that we couldn’t present our debut album the way we initially wanted to. But in the end not being able to play live shows in front of an audience forced us to be more creative and to produce more content to share with the world! And that’s what we did. 'Fire And Ice' is the first result of this work. Other surprises will come later this year including a complete live show on October 9th!”

Order Chapter I: Monarchy here.

Tracklisting:

"Infected Monarchy"

"Marching On Versailles"

"Maleficient"

"See You In Hell"

"I Am The Storm"

"Fire And Ice"

"Live Before You Die"

"Revenge"

"Demons"

"Tell Me Why"

"See you In Hell" (Acoustic)

"Tell Me Why" (Acoustic)

"Marching On Versailles" (Instrumental)

"See You In Hell" (Instrumental)

"This Is Halloween"

"Live Before You Die" lyric video:

“See You In Hell” video:

“Marching On Versailles” video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Adrian Theßenvitz - guitars

Jonas Asplind - bass

Niklas Müller - drums