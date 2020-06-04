AD INFINITUM Release "Maleficient" Guitar Playthrough Video

Symphonic metal time travellers, Ad Infinitum, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Maleficient", a track from the band's Chapter I: Monarchy album, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Order Chapter I: Monarchy here.

Tracklisting:

"Infected Monarchy"

"Marching On Versailles"

"Maleficient"

"See You In Hell"

"I Am The Storm"

"Fire And Ice"

"Live Before You Die"

"Revenge"

"Demons"

"Tell Me Why"

"See you In Hell" (Acoustic)

"Tell Me Why" (Acoustic)

"Marching On Versailles" (Instrumental)

"See You In Hell" (Instrumental)

"This Is Halloween"

"Live Before You Die" lyric video:

“See You In Hell” video:

“Marching On Versailles” video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Adrian Theßenvitz - guitars

Jonas Asplind - bass

Niklas Müller - drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede)