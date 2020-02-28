AD INFINITUM Share "See You In Hell" Music Video

Heaven is closed and Ad Infinitum awaits you in hell: The symphonic metal alliance presents their second single, “See You In Hell”, off their upcoming album, Chapter I: Monarchy, to be released on April 3 via Napalm Records.

In an unusual but bewitchingly quiet manner, the mellow yet expressionistic side of Ad Infinitum's Melissa Bonny's vocals invites for a gloomy daydream ending in the darkest pits of hell. The audiovisual accompanying "See You In Hell" invites its viewer for a daredevil game: In a historical setting, the protagonist poisons an old acquaintance and enchants each and every one of the listener’s senses. The bittersweet ode offers a goodbye as light as a feather and presents a completely new facet of the bands symphonic spectra.

Soft, plucking sounds appearing as clear as a bell mix with lacerating guitar riffs to a majestic, unique soundscape. The auditory and visually obscure aura underlines their charming mysticism.

Ad Infinitum’s intoxicating symbiosis of boasting, energetic and uncompromising metal guides you through the hammering jaws of time.

Ad Infinitum on “See You In Hell”: “We are very excited to share this second song which offers a very different atmosphere and dynamic than what you heard with 'Marching On Versailles'. The dark and dramatic symphony of a heartbroken murderer.”

With Chapter I: Monarchy, Ad Infinitum puts a spell on the world and surges right into the heart of epic symphonic metal with full force. Melissa Bonny’s multi-faceted vocals fill every fiber of the anthemic “Demons” - from powerful, fragile highs to deep growls, the track will send shivers down your spine. The energetic and equally melodic soundscapes of the vigorous ballad “Fire and Ice“ perfectly illustrate the heart-wrenching tones of Ad Infinitum.

Pre-order Chapter I: Monarchy here.

Ad Infinitum states: “The time has come, finally! We are very proud to present to you the first chapter of the band's history. We invite you to listen to it daily... You know what they say... Ad Infinitum everyday keeps the doctors away. Or does it?”

Tracklisting:

"Infected Monarchy"

"Marching On Versailles"

"Maleficient"

"See You In Hell"

"I Am The Storm"

"Fire And Ice"

"Live Before You Die"

"Revenge"

"Demons"

"Tell Me Why"

"See you In Hell" (Acoustic)

"Tell Me Why" (Acoustic)

"Marching On Versailles" (Instrumental)

"See You In Hell" (Instrumental)

"This Is Halloween"

“Marching On Versailles” video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Adrian Theßenvitz - guitars

Jonas Asplind - bass

Niklas Müller - drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede)