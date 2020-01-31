AD INFINITUM To Release Chapter I: Monarchy Album In April; "Marching On Versailles" Music Video Posted

Ad Infinitum invites you into your favourite worst nightmare!.The symphonic metal fire-starters will conquer your mind with their first single, “Marching On Versailles”, off of their upcoming debut album, Chapter I: Monarchy, to be released on April 3 via Napalm Records.

The spellbinding debut grabs your demons by the horns with an intoxicating symbiosis of boasting, energetic and uncompromising metal, set atop a rousing journey throughout history. Escaping the Black Death and transporting you to another era, “Marching On Versailles” breaks in with thrashing drums and stormy guitar riffs. The first single mirrors a bittersweet prologue containing their haunting expedition through the constraints of monarchy. Charismatic singer Melissa Bonny, known from Rage Of Light and as the Queen of the Damned with the Warkings, casts a spell over her audience. Her finely differentiated spectra spanning crystal clear vocals and deep, vibrant growls emphasize the symphonic soundscapes with vigor.

Along with a visually stunning music video, Ad Infinitum underlines their magnificent mysticism - the band’s impressive dark plague masks guide you through the hammering jaws of time. Spiced with a dash of the theatrical, they let the presence flow through to the tips of your fingers and embark on a frantic voyage through the depths of time.

Ad Infinitum on “Marching On Versailles”: “After many months of work in the shadows, it is a pleasure and almost a relief to finally reveal the first single of our debut album Chapter I: Monarchy. We hope that this one and the following ones will captivate and seduce you. Doctors strongly advise to play it loud and repeatedly.”

Get in your darkest nightmares and watch “Marching On Versailles” below.

With Chapter I: Monarchy, Ad Infinitum puts a spell on the world and surges right into the heart of epic symphonic metal with full force. Melissa Bonny’s multi-faceted vocals fill every fiber of the anthemic “Demons” - from powerful, fragile highs to deep growls, the track will send shivers down your spine. The energetic and equally melodic soundscapes of the vigorous ballad “Fire and Ice“ perfectly illustrate the heart-wrenching tones of Ad Infinitum.

Pre-order Chapter I: Monarchy here.

Ad Infinitum states: “The time has come, finally! We are very proud to present to you the first chapter of the band's history. We invite you to listen to it daily... You know what they say... Ad Infinitum everyday keeps the doctors away. Or does it?”

Tracklisting:

"Infected Monarchy"

"Marching On Versailles"

"Maleficient"

"See You In Hell"

"I Am The Storm"

"Fire And Ice"

"Live Before You Die"

"Revenge"

"Demons"

"Tell Me Why"

"See you In Hell" (Acoustic)

"Tell Me Why" (Acoustic)

"Marching On Versailles" (Instrumental)

"See You In Hell" (Instrumental)

"This Is Halloween"

“Marching On Versailles” video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Adrian Theßenvitz - guitars

Jonas Asplind - bass

Niklas Müller - drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede)