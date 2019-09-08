ADAM LAMBERT Responds To Rumours That QUEEN Has A New Album In The Works - "I Know Nothing About It"
September 8, 2019, an hour ago
Queen fans that follow guitarist Brian May on Instagram were surprised when he alluded to an album being in the works in a post last week He concluded the post with the following statement:
"These images are a little soft - it’s because I took them from a video message I made for an ad - which you might see later - for an album - to be announced later!"
See the full post below.
This, of course, kicked the rumour mill into overdrive. Vocalist Adam Lambert was asked during a Sirius XM interview about May's comment. Hear his response below.
Hi folks. Thanks for the messages. Apologies for my quietness. The return to ‘normal’ life plus East-bound jet lag always wipes me out. It’s such a massive adjustment - it’s like my body and soul go into a kind of leaden disbelief. So I kinda shut down - and I just don’t feel capable of putting out stuff to the world. I’m not over it yet, but I didn’t want you to think that suddenly I don’t care. I just don’t have it in me right now. So I thought I’d post this unrealised (I think) stereo from somewhere back out there on tour - as a token ‘do-it-yourself offer, if anybody’s interested ! Thanks for all the appreciation and understanding you gave us - and me - during that long tour of the USA. It means a lot. In the quietness of life back home it feels like it was all a dream - but a dream with some very wonderful moments. For me, I need a few more days of detox from iPhone and social media. But I will be back, IIS. Take care out there. 💥💥💥💥 These images are a little soft - it’s because I took them from a video message I made for an ad - which you might see later - for an album - to be announced later !! With love - Bri