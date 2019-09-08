ADAM LAMBERT Responds To Rumours That QUEEN Has A New Album In The Works - "I Know Nothing About It"

Queen fans that follow guitarist Brian May on Instagram were surprised when he alluded to an album being in the works in a post last week He concluded the post with the following statement:

"These images are a little soft - it’s because I took them from a video message I made for an ad - which you might see later - for an album - to be announced later!"

See the full post below.

This, of course, kicked the rumour mill into overdrive. Vocalist Adam Lambert was asked during a Sirius XM interview about May's comment. Hear his response below.