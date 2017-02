ADAM LAMBERT Vs. JAMES CORDEN In QUEEN Frontman Battle; Video

When Adam Lambert catches The Late Late Show host James Corden claiming he would be a better front man for Queen, the two settle the dispute with some help from Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen. Watch the video below:

Back by popular demand, Queen + Adam Lambert will rock North America this summer with a 25-city arena tour kicking off June 23rd in Phoenix, Arizona at Gila River Arena, followed shortly after with a special Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl performance, June 26th.

After wildly successful and sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America, Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all their favorite Queen hits, like “Another One Bites the Dust”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You”, “We Are The Champions”. The high-energy concert will bring their history alive in all its passion and glory, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. The tour is presented by Live Nation.

Tickets will go on sale today, Friday, February 3rd through the Live Nation mobile app and at Livenation.com. Exclusive VIP Package offers available at VIPNation.com.

Since their first meeting on the final of American Idol in May 2009, Queen + Adam Lambert’s magical combination has been recognized worldwide with sold out shows in every part of the world.

Tour dates:

June

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

July

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

8 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Arena

9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

August

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center